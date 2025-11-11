Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit rises 619.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.17% to Rs 159.68 croreNet profit of Coastal Corporation rose 619.61% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.17% to Rs 159.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 154.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales159.68154.77 3 OPM %6.984.87 -PBDT9.914.32 129 PBT6.841.24 452 NP3.670.51 620
