IMP Powers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 108.57% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net Loss of IMP Powers reported to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 108.57% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.730.35 109 OPM %-269.86-582.86 -PBDT-0.92-1.92 52 PBT-2.05-3.26 37 NP-2.04-3.26 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

