Coastal Roadways standalone net profit declines 96.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 10.25 croreNet profit of Coastal Roadways declined 96.30% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 10.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.2510.08 2 OPM %6.245.26 -PBDT0.411.00 -59 PBT0.100.67 -85 NP0.020.54 -96
