Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 35.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.53% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of Classic Leasing & Finance rose 35.29% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.210.17 24 OPM %85.7170.59 -PBDT0.230.17 35 PBT0.230.17 35 NP0.230.17 35
