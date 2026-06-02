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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge launches Nexa Agentic AI Platform for insurance industry

Coforge launches Nexa Agentic AI Platform for insurance industry

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

Coforge announced the launch of Nexa Agentic AI Platform', a next generation insurance business platform designed for the global insurance industry, marking a significant advancement in how insurers operationalize AI to drive measurable business outcomes.

Nexa Agentic AI Platform is designed to help carriers extract greater value from their existing insurance platforms and accelerate time to market-without disrupting the core. Rather than replacing incumbent systems, it layers AI orchestration on top, combining Coforge's decades of platform and insurance industry expertise within the guardrails of leading platform providers.

Its orchestration agents are fully modular and composable, allowing carriers to adopt targeted capabilities where impact is highest or deploy the full suite through an Insurance-in-a-Box model. The platform is built around human-in-the-loop oversight, with full auditability, measurable outcomes, and rich insurance industry intelligence embedded by design. Built on Coforge One AI platform, Nexa Agentic AI Platform embeds intelligence into core insurance workflows. It provides a marketplace of 30+ insurance AI assets spanning underwriting, claims, product development, customer service, and platform modernization.

 

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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