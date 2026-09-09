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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge Ltd Falls 7.91%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 2.83%

Coforge Ltd Falls 7.91%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 2.83%

Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Coforge Ltd has lost 0.28% over last one month compared to 8.1% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.23% drop in the SENSEX

Coforge Ltd lost 7.91% today to trade at Rs 1795. The BSE Information Technology index is down 2.83% to quote at 27909.17. The index is down 8.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Infosys Ltd decreased 3.74% and HCL Technologies Ltd lost 3.73% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 19.59 % over last one year compared to the 7.26% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Coforge Ltd has lost 0.28% over last one month compared to 8.1% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.23% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 23338 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2021.95 on 31 Aug 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1008.5 on 17 Mar 2026.

 

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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 9:50 AM IST