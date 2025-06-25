Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coforge recognized as a Leader in Avasant's Airlines and Airports Digital Services 2025 RadarView™

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Coforge has been recognized as a Leader in the prestigious Avasant Airlines and Airports Digital Services 2025 RadarView report. The report recognizes 20 tops-tier service providers supporting the airlines and airports industry in digital transformation. Significantly Coforge is the only mid-cap player in the industry to be featured as a leader providing strong industry specific digital solutions for Airlines and Airports (A&A) clients and leverages robust partnerships to codevelop innovative solutions.

The report rates these firms on three parameters- Practice Maturity, Investments & Innovation and Partner Ecosystem.

Coforge gets a 5-star rating in practice maturity with deep-domain expertise in delivering projects for over 60 airlines and 65 airports. The report also highlights that the firm has a team of experts who brings extensive experience in the domain, allowing Coforge to provide tailored solutions in areas such as modern airline retailing; e-commerce; web and mobile; loyalty management; revenue management; revenue accounting; and flight, crew, and airport operations. The report also highlights the range of generative AI solutions that Coforge has designed to be integrated throughout the A&A industry value chain. These include a knowledge management AI bot to support marketing and sales, a generative AI model for context-aware filtering of airport flight operation alerts, an AI-driven solution for airline fare discounts, and a generative AI-powered fraud detection system to combat fake airline bookings. Additionally, it offers an intelligent meal management system to enhance passenger experience, and a generative AI-based WhatsApp integration to streamline cargo operations. The sustainability management platform, Coforge ENZO, that enables accurate emissions tracking and management for A&A clients also gets a special mention in the report.

 

Coforge also gets a 5-star rating in investments and innovations and its capabilities in delivering generative AI solution framework for sales, contact center, and knowledge management in A&A industry. Coforge also has been recognized for their industry leading partnerships with major hyperscalers and cloud providers as well as the work the firm does with the two major Global Distribution System providers in the travel industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

