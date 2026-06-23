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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1976.6, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.48% in last one year as compared to a 4.48% slide in NIFTY and a 9.61% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1976.6, down 0.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 23923.15. The Sensex is at 76581.64, down 0.66%.Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has eased around 5.74% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49355.1, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.47 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1978.2, down 0.42% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd tumbled 18.48% in last one year as compared to a 4.48% slide in NIFTY and a 9.61% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 40.12 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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