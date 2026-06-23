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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GHV Infra Projects bags order worth Rs 213 cr

GHV Infra Projects bags order worth Rs 213 cr

Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 1:32 PM IST
GHV Infra Projects has received the Work Order from GHV (India) for the Composite work (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Signal & Telecom) involving construction (A) Upgradation / Development of maintenance infrastructure at Coaching Complex. (B) Next Generation Freight Maintenance Facilities (C) Infrastructure construction of Loco shed in West Bengal. The order is valued at approximately Rs. 213 crore including GST and it is required to be completed within period of 14 (fourteen) months from the date of commencement.
 

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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