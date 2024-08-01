Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 21.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.27% to Rs 748.19 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 21.22% to Rs 44.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 748.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 738.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.748.19738.8213.2214.5699.44110.3660.3375.7744.3756.32