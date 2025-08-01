Friday, August 01, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 35.70% in the June 2025 quarter

JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 35.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 10.43% to Rs 30.07 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings declined 35.70% to Rs 33.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.43% to Rs 30.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales30.0727.23 10 OPM %87.6388.25 -PBDT26.3524.03 10 PBT26.3524.03 10 NP33.8152.58 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

