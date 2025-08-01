JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 35.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.43% to Rs 30.07 croreNet profit of JSW Holdings declined 35.70% to Rs 33.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.43% to Rs 30.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales30.0727.23 10 OPM %87.6388.25 -PBDT26.3524.03 10 PBT26.3524.03 10 NP33.8152.58 -36
