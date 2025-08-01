Friday, August 01, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barbeque-Nation Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 2.85% to Rs 296.98 crore

Net Loss of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality reported to Rs 16.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.85% to Rs 296.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 305.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales296.98305.69 -3 OPM %15.4916.65 -PBDT27.9434.96 -20 PBT-16.99-5.49 -209 NP-16.41-4.86 -238

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 35.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Nelcast consolidated net profit rises 57.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Coal India consolidated net profit declines 20.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 119.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 4.60% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

