Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modern Threads (I) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Modern Threads (I) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
Integra Essentia Ltd, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Ruby Mills Ltd and Donear Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 March 2026.

Modern Threads (I) Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 45.96 at 05-Mar-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7295 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1364 shares in the past one month.

 

Integra Essentia Ltd surged 19.67% to Rs 1.46. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd spiked 16.07% to Rs 24.48. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 720 shares in the past one month.

Ruby Mills Ltd gained 12.07% to Rs 228.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52416 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7087 shares in the past one month.

Donear Industries Ltd exploded 11.89% to Rs 94. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 362 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2723 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

