Auto shares gain

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 866.24 points or 1.66% at 53015.01 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 6.79%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 1.86%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.35%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.16%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cummins India Ltd (up 0.68%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.6%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 0.59%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.34%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.15%).

On the other hand, Bosch Ltd (down 0.66%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 0.5%), and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.47%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 137.56 or 0.19% at 73526.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.75 points or 0.2% at 22359.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 223.89 points or 0.48% at 47163.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 83.2 points or 0.58% at 14408.89.

On BSE,1927 shares were trading in green, 1032 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

