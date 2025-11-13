Contil India standalone net profit declines 45.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.06% to Rs 8.54 croreNet profit of Contil India declined 45.54% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.06% to Rs 8.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.548.81 -3 OPM %2.466.81 -PBDT0.751.38 -46 PBT0.741.37 -46 NP0.551.01 -46
