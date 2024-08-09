Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit declines 54.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.81% to Rs 169.35 croreNet profit of Rishabh Instruments declined 54.21% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.81% to Rs 169.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 172.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales169.35172.47 -2 OPM %4.469.67 -PBDT10.6518.76 -43 PBT4.6211.31 -59 NP3.647.95 -54
