IKIO Lighting consolidated net profit declines 10.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.24% to Rs 127.04 croreNet profit of IKIO Lighting declined 10.69% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 127.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 108.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales127.04108.36 17 OPM %13.1520.99 -PBDT20.3720.66 -1 PBT15.7318.67 -16 NP12.3713.85 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content