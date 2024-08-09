Kemp & Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.58% to Rs 0.71 croreNet Loss of Kemp & Co reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.58% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.710.76 -7 OPM %-69.01-26.32 -PBDT-0.44-0.14 -214 PBT-0.46-0.20 -130 NP-0.35-0.20 -75
