Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kemp & Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 6.58% to Rs 0.71 crore
Net Loss of Kemp & Co reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.58% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.710.76 -7 OPM %-69.01-26.32 -PBDT-0.44-0.14 -214 PBT-0.46-0.20 -130 NP-0.35-0.20 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Olympics: Sreejesh joins Bhaker as India's flag-bearer in closing ceremony

Property Share becomes first FOP; gets Sebi license for small, medium REIT

Ola Electric stock hits 20% upper limit despite tepid response to IPO

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: ARG 1-1 BEL in hockey bronze medal tie; Aman aiming for bronze

BSF provides IELTS coaching to Punjab youngsters to make them evade drugs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon