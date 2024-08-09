Kemp & Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.58% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net Loss of Kemp & Co reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.58% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.710.76-69.01-26.32-0.44-0.14-0.46-0.20-0.35-0.20