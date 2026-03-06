Creative Newtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup, Cropster Agro Ltd, Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 March 2026.

Creative Newtech Ltd crashed 13.43% to Rs 575 at 09:05 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3226 shares in the past one month.

Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup lost 11.74% to Rs 9.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3745 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1692 shares in the past one month.

Cropster Agro Ltd tumbled 9.92% to Rs 8.08. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd slipped 9.06% to Rs 2.91. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 899 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4606 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd corrected 7.46% to Rs 555.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

