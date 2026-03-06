Friday, March 06, 2026 | 03:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Creative Newtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Creative Newtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup, Cropster Agro Ltd, Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 March 2026.

Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup, Cropster Agro Ltd, Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 March 2026.

Creative Newtech Ltd crashed 13.43% to Rs 575 at 09:05 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3226 shares in the past one month.

 

Allcargo Terminals Ltd Partly Paidup lost 11.74% to Rs 9.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3745 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1692 shares in the past one month.

Cropster Agro Ltd tumbled 9.92% to Rs 8.08. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

social connection and heart health

Strong social connections may protect your heart, say cardiologists

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 6, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex plunges 1,000 points, Nifty falls below 24,500; India VIX jumps over 11%

ICICI Direct reveals top picks amid volatility

Investing during panic has been rewarding historically, says ICICI Direct

Nothing Phone 4a in White colour

Nothing Phone 4a review: Built different, but carries quirks from the past

oil, crude oil,

Ships loaded with Reliance diesel, jet fuel turn to Asia instead of Europe

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd slipped 9.06% to Rs 2.91. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 899 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4606 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd corrected 7.46% to Rs 555.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UltraTech Cement board appoints Jayant Dua as Managing Director (Designate)

UltraTech Cement board appoints Jayant Dua as Managing Director (Designate)

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Reliance Inds gains after RCPL inks MoU with Finland-based Fazer Group

Reliance Inds gains after RCPL inks MoU with Finland-based Fazer Group

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 15-cr UPSIDC manpower contract

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 15-cr UPSIDC manpower contract

Ircon International jumps, Rail Vikas Nigam gains on reports of proposed merger

Ircon International jumps, Rail Vikas Nigam gains on reports of proposed merger

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia Russian Oil ImportNepal Election 2026Sleep Orders You should not IgnoreGold and Silver Rate todayOTT This WeekOmnitech Engineering Share PriceInternational Women's Day 2026IMD Weather Update