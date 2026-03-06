Friday, March 06, 2026 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
L T Foods Ltd, Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd and Cohance Lifesciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 March 2026.

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd crashed 7.92% to Rs 710.1 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11724 shares in the past one month.

 

L T Foods Ltd tumbled 7.21% to Rs 400.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd lost 5.13% to Rs 324.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9626 shares in the past one month.

Vedant Fashions Ltd plummeted 4.74% to Rs 368.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43525 shares in the past one month.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd fell 4.71% to Rs 278.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 79128 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

