CRISIL assigns ratings on debt facilities of Jio Leasing Services

Jio Financial Services announced that its subsidiary, Jio Leasing Services has received ratings action from CRISIL as under:
Rs 4,000 crore Bank facilities - CRISIL AAA/ Stable (assigned)
Rs 4,000 crore Non convertible debentures - CRISIL AAA; Stable (assigned)
Rs 2,000 crore Commercial paper - CRISIL A1+ (assigned)
Rs 4,000 crore Non convertible debentures - CRISIL AAA; Stable (assigned)
Rs 2,000 crore Commercial paper - CRISIL A1+ (assigned)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content