Crizac partners with ForeignAdmits

To extend its reach into AI-powered financing and visa solutions for students

Crizac announced a strategic investment in Edument Consultancy, the operator of ForeignAdmits, an Al-first student mobility platform that has served over 100,000 students and facilitated more than 1,500 crore in education loans. The investment, structured through Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) and Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS), marks a significant milestone in Crizac's ongoing evolution as a technology-led, full-stack student mobility platform, extending its reach into Al-powered financing and visa solutions that serve students at every stage of their journey.

With this investment, Crizac strengthens its ability to support students and counselling partners at the most consequential stages of the study-abroad journey: choosing a destination, securing financing, and clearing the visa, each powered by Al-enabled technology that delivers speed, accuracy, and scale. ForeignAdmits will continue to operate as an independent entity under its existing brand and management, preserving the organisational agility and student-first culture that underpins its growth.