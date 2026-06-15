LTM launches BlueVerse for iRun

An AI-native managed services model to help enterprises transform traditional IT operations

LTM announced the launch of BlueVerse for iRun, an AI-native managed services model designed to transform traditional IT operations into a resilient, intelligent, and outcome-driven operating model.

As enterprise environments grow more complexspanning hybrid cloud, SaaS, and AI-driven ecosystems traditional managed services models are increasingly constrained by siloed teams, static processes, and effort-led scaling.

BlueVerse for iRun addresses this shift by moving beyond headcount-based delivery to a platform-led approach powered by agentic AI, knowledge convergence, and process-as-code. Built on the BlueVerse ecosystem, iRun creates a unified intelligence layer that brings together enterprise data, telemetry, workflows, and operational contextenabling AI to reason across systems, identify root causes, and execute actions within governed guardrails.

iRun combines AI agents and human expertise to shift operations from reactive incident management to pre emptive, self-learning, and outcome-driven service delivery. It enables improved system reliability, faster resolution cycles, and the ability to shift IT spend from maintenance ('run') to innovation ('change')freeing capacity for transformation. iRun targets 60-70% automated resolution, 40-60% faster incident closure, and prevention of up to half of potential disruptions before they occur.