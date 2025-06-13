Friday, June 13, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Crompton wins solar water pump project worth Rs 101 cr

Crompton wins solar water pump project worth Rs 101 cr

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has achieved a landmark milestone in its green energy journey by securing its largest-ever order in the solar water pump segment. The company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) valued at over Rs 101 crore (exclusive of GST) for the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing, and commissioning of 4,500 Off-grid Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) across Maharashtra under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

