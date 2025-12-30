Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cupid plans new FMCG manufacturing facility in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Cupid plans new FMCG manufacturing facility in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Cupid has received In Principle approval from its Board of Directors to set up a new FMCG manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This will be the company's first manufacturing plant outside India, marking an important milestone in its international expansion journey.

The proposed facility is aimed at supporting Cupid's FMCG growth strategy and strengthening its presence in overseas markets, beginning with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The plant is expected to enhance regional supply capabilities, improve speed to market, and ensure better product availability across KSA and other GCC countries.

The project is proposed to be funded through the company's internal accruals and will be taken forward after completing detailed evaluations and obtaining necessary regulatory and statutory approvals.

 

By establishing a manufacturing base closer to key international markets, Cupid aims to deepen its FMCG footprint globally and improve service efficiency across the region.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 25,950 mark; metal shares climb

Nifty trades above 25,950 mark; metal shares climb

Banks GNPA ratio declines to a multi-decadal low of 2.1% at end-September 2025: RBI data

Banks GNPA ratio declines to a multi-decadal low of 2.1% at end-September 2025: RBI data

India sees highest-ever renewable energy expansion in 2025

India sees highest-ever renewable energy expansion in 2025

Bharat Electronics bags additional orders worth Rs 569-cr

Bharat Electronics bags additional orders worth Rs 569-cr

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality jumps on debut

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality jumps on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop IPO Gainers 2025Unnao Rape Case UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi AQI Today PE Investment Trends 2025PAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlineTeeth StainsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon