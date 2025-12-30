Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India sees highest-ever renewable energy expansion in 2025

India sees highest-ever renewable energy expansion in 2025

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has stated in a latest update that the year 2025 has marked highest-ever renewable energy expansion in India. The country has added a record 44.5 GW renewable energy capacity in 2025 (till November 2025), nearly doubling annual additions. It also noted that Solar installed capacity has touched 132.85 GW as India added nearly 35 GW this year so far.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Bharat Electronics bags additional orders worth Rs 569-cr

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality jumps on debut

Lemon Tree Hotels gains after arm signs HOA for Andhra Pradesh property

Waaree Energies slides as CEO Amit Paithankar resigns

Mastek Inc. appoints Marc Berson to its Board

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

