Cupid standalone net profit rises 96.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.57% to Rs 41.55 croreNet profit of Cupid rose 96.09% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 41.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales41.5534.46 21 OPM %38.5620.95 -PBDT15.387.14 115 PBT14.216.42 121 NP10.045.12 96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content