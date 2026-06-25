Currency in circulation increases 12.2% on year
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose 0.40% on the fortnightly basis to stand at Rs 43.17 lakh crore as on June 15, 2026. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted by 0.60% in the same period to Rs 52.42 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 12.2% on a year ago basis compared to 7.3% increase at the same time last year. In the current fiscal year, the currency in circulation moved up 3.7% so far while the reserve money has added 2.6%.
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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 5:50 PM IST