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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Route Mobile reports cybersecurity incident at Colombian unit

Route Mobile reports cybersecurity incident at Colombian unit

Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

Route Mobile said that a a cyber security incident has occurred at Masivian S.A.S which has impacted certain systems within the Masivian environment located in South America, primarily in Colombia, and relates only to customers and systems based in C

Masivian S.A.S, a wholly owned subsidiary of Route Mobile (UK) and a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Route Mobile.

The company further said that the affected systems have since been isolated and containment measures have been implemented. The incident is confined to Masivian S.A.S. and has not impacted Route Mobile or any other group companies.

The technical team of Masivian S.A.S along with a specialized team of cybersecurity experts and the Masivian S.A.S management initiated necessary precautions and protocols to mitigate the impact of this incident.

 

"Masivian S.A.S is investigating the matter and appropriate containment, and remediation actions are being taken in a controlled manner to address the incident, Route Mobile said in a statement.

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Route Mobile (RML) is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetization. RML has a diverse enterprise client base across a broad range of industries, including social media companies, banks and financial institutions, e-commerce entities, and travel aggregators. RML is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with a global presence in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and North America.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 93.2% to Rs 109.32 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 56.58 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 3.8% YoY to Rs 1,130.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026.

The scrip shed 0.53% to currently trade at Rs 530.50 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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