Cyient DLM consolidated net profit rises 2.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Cyient DLM rose 2.18% to Rs 11.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 31.71% to Rs 303.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 444.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.303.35444.249.076.3325.6825.0314.9115.0111.2310.99

