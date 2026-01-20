Mega Nirman & Industries standalone net profit rises 227.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.01% to Rs 6.22 crore

Net profit of Mega Nirman & Industries rose 227.27% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.01% to Rs 6.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.225.14-0.64-0.580.400.120.390.110.360.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News