D B Corp Ltd up for five straight sessions

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 216.04, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.7% in last one year as compared to a 3.72% fall in NIFTY and a 13.38% fall in the Nifty Media.

D B Corp Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 216.04, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 24157.2. The Sensex is at 77433.09, down 0.92%. D B Corp Ltd has added around 6.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1521.45, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.85 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.