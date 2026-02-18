Voltas Ltd Spurts 0.73%

Voltas Ltd has added 10.32% over last one month compared to 0.71% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.37% rise in the SENSEX

Voltas Ltd rose 0.73% today to trade at Rs 1543. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.42% to quote at 60106.29. The index is up 0.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, PG Electroplast Ltd increased 0.52% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd added 0.26% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 10.24 % over last one year compared to the 9.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Voltas Ltd has added 10.32% over last one month compared to 0.71% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.37% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1028 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 51717 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1546 on 18 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1172.2 on 07 Apr 2025.

