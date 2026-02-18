Netweb scales Make in India computing with launch of its Tyrone AI products powered by NVIDIA

Netweb Technologies India (Netweb) introduced one of the world's most powerful AI infrastructure solutions a 'Make in India' AI Supercomputer Tyrone Camarero GB200 System and the petascale personal compute system Tyrone Camarero Spark.

Netweb today announces a new class of AI Computing for India with the launch of Tyrone Camarero Spark, which is one of the world's smallest AI supercomputers, delivering NVIDIA's AI stack in a compact desktop form factor. It combines NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, NVIDIA Grace CPUs, NVIDIA Networking, NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries and NVIDIA AI software stack, accelerating agentic and physical AI development to address the requirements of millions of AI developers in India. The system packs a petaflop of AI performance and 128GB of unified memory into a compact desktop form factor-based system, helping a huge customer base of AI developers in India to run inference on AI models with up to 200 billion parameters and locally fine-tune models of up to 70 billion parameters. It also allows developers to build AI agents and operate advanced software stacks entirely on-premises.

Tyrone Camarero Spark will provide AI developers an access to preinstalled NVIDIA Nemotron open models, libraries, NVIDIA NIM microservices with enabled workflows to help create vision search and summarization agents, refining image generation, building an AI chatbot and much more. Shipping has already started and some of the units of this system are supplied to select AI user organizations in India.

Netweb is also launching Tyrone AI Supercomputing systems based on NVIDIA Grace Blackwell platforms designed and manufactured in India bolstering the remarkably successful Make in India mission. This product and architecture, built on the NVIDIA GB200 NVL4 platform, delivers revolutionary performance through four NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs connected with an NVLink bridge and two NVIDIA Grace CPUs connected over NVLink-C2C. Compatible with liquid-cooled, NVIDIA MGX modular servers, it provides up to 2x performance for scientific computing, AI model training, and inference over the prior generation.

Netweb's Tyrone Camarero GB200 AI System introduces many revolutionary technologies, which together enable AI training and real-time LLM inference for models scaling up to 10 trillion parameters. These include NVIDIA GB200 NVL4 - based on one of the world's most powerful AI chips, second-generation Transformer Engine, fifth-generation NVlink, RAS Engine, secure AI with confidential computing and a Decompression Engine.

Netweb will display a complete range of systems of the Tyrone AI product range including the Tyrone NVIDIA MGX-based GB200 liquid cooled solution and Tyrone Camarero Spark which will reflect Netweb's Make in India strength, for AI edge to AI personal computing to the most advanced AI data centre computing workloads, in New Delhi between 16th-20th February 2026.

