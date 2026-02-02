Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 19.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 22.02% to Rs 278.01 croreNet profit of Latent View Analytics rose 19.67% to Rs 50.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.02% to Rs 278.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 227.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales278.01227.84 22 OPM %22.3622.09 -PBDT77.2864.60 20 PBT66.7856.10 19 NP50.1441.90 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST