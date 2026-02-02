Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 19.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.02% to Rs 278.01 crore

Net profit of Latent View Analytics rose 19.67% to Rs 50.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.02% to Rs 278.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 227.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

