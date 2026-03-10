DCM Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Escorp Asset Management Ltd, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd, Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd and Jindal Photo Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2026.

Escorp Asset Management Ltd, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd, Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd and Jindal Photo Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2026.

DCM Financial Services Ltd spiked 19.85% to Rs 4.71 at 09:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3652 shares in the past one month.

Escorp Asset Management Ltd soared 13.84% to Rs 113.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 804 shares in the past one month.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd surged 12.72% to Rs 391.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10069 shares in the past one month.

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd gained 12.68% to Rs 564.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Photo Ltd exploded 11.70% to Rs 1295.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2640 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5199 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News