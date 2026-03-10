Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 March 2026.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 March 2026.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd crashed 4.83% to Rs 684.4 at 09:57 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Jupiter Wagons Ltd tumbled 3.25% to Rs 278.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd lost 2.64% to Rs 479.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38568 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

India rupee, rupee

RBI steps up support for rupee, bond markets as crude oil prices surge

Solex Energy share price

Solex Energy shares gain 8% on ALMM capacity addition approval

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 10, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 460 points, Nifty near 24,200; auto, pharma stocks advance

Iran, soccer player

Australia grants humanitarian visas to five Iranian female soccer players

Philippines

From school closures to WFH: How Asia is tackling oil supply crunch

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd slipped 2.42% to Rs 24.23. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51651 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd shed 2.28% to Rs 1421.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9191 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96578 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Redington Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Redington Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ITC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Volumes jump at Coromandel International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Coromandel International Ltd counter

Hindustan Organic Chemicals halts operations at Kochi phenol complex amid LPG supply disruption

Hindustan Organic Chemicals halts operations at Kochi phenol complex amid LPG supply disruption

Market opens higher in early trade; VIX drops 12.74%

Market opens higher in early trade; VIX drops 12.74%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks to Watch TodayUno Minda Target PriceGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GSugar Stocks RallyPersonal Finance