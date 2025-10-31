Jubilant Pharmova consolidated net profit rises 17.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.38% to Rs 1957.80 croreNet profit of Jubilant Pharmova rose 17.02% to Rs 120.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 102.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 1957.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1742.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1957.801742.20 12 OPM %17.4316.61 -PBDT300.90250.00 20 PBT196.10158.60 24 NP120.30102.80 17
