Dee Development bags supply order worth Rs 55-cr from overseas entity

Dee Development bags supply order worth Rs 55-cr from overseas entity

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

Dee Development Engineers said that it has received an order worth Rs 55 crore from a new customer for supply of pre-fabricated carbon, alloy & stainless-steel piping Items for Thermal Power Station.

The company cannot disclose the name of the customer due to commercial issue. As per exchange filing, the company has received a supply order from internationally entity.

The said order is expected to be completed in within 7 to 12 months.

Dee Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), chemicals and other process industries through engineering, procurement and manufacturing.

 

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 13.33 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 9.03 crore posted in the similar quarter previous year. Revenue from operations fell 22.7% year on year (YoY) to Rs 162 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024

The counter jumped 3.92% to end at Rs 254.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

