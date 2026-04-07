Deep Industries secures Rs 59-cr order from ONGC
Deep Industries announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 59 crore from Oil and Natural Gas (ONGC) Corporation for hiring services of Natural Gas Compressor, Gas Dehydration & HC Dew Point Depression at Malleswaram, ONGC Rajahmundry Asset.The project is to be executed over a period of three years.
Deep Industries is in the business of oil and gas field services. The company specializes in providing air & gas compression services, drilling and workover services, gas dehydration services, etc. The company also provides integrated project management services.
The company has reported a 49.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 71.34 crore on a 43.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 221.49 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.
Shares of Deep Industries rose 1.57% to close at Rs 445.90 on the BSE.
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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 8:04 AM IST