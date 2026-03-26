Defrail Technologies bags Indian Railways order

Defrail Technologies has secured a fresh order from Indian Railways - North Eastern Railway, reinforcing its presence in the railway components segment.

The company said it has received a purchase order for the supply of air brake hose coupling systems used in brake and feed pipes of trains. The contract, valued at around Rs 1.48 crore, is domestic in nature and not a related party transaction.

Defrail Technologies is engaged in the manufacturing of rubber parts and components, including rubber hoses and assemblies, rubber profiles and beadings, and rubber moulded parts. Its products have diverse applications across various industries such as automotive, railways, and defence. The company assists clients in selecting the appropriate products for their specific applications and also provides design and customization options based on the intended use. As of 30 November 2025, the company had a total workforce of 298 individuals, including workers.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 39.08 crore and net profit of Rs 1.51 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

The stock was listed on the BSE on 19 January 2026 at Rs 95, reflecting a premium of 28.38% over its IPO price of Rs 74.

The stock rose 1.69% to settle at Rs 84 on Wednesday, 25 March 2026.

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