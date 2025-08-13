Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 3272.55% in the June 2025 quarter

GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 3272.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Sales decline 11.72% to Rs 3.39 crore

Net profit of GOCL Corporation rose 3272.55% to Rs 1222.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.72% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.393.84 -12 OPM %-177.29-376.30 -PBDT51.3177.04 -33 PBT50.7876.47 -34 NP1222.5536.25 3273

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 62.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 62.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 42.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Religare Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 42.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Allcargo Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.92 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Allcargo Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.92 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit declines 1.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit declines 1.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 15.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 15.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsPaytm Stock TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon