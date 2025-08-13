GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 3272.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.72% to Rs 3.39 croreNet profit of GOCL Corporation rose 3272.55% to Rs 1222.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.72% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.393.84 -12 OPM %-177.29-376.30 -PBDT51.3177.04 -33 PBT50.7876.47 -34 NP1222.5536.25 3273
