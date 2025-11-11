Ajcon Global Services consolidated net profit declines 59.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.29% to Rs 10.56 croreNet profit of Ajcon Global Services declined 59.72% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 79.29% to Rs 10.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.565.89 79 OPM %6.4420.88 -PBDT0.501.07 -53 PBT0.410.97 -58 NP0.290.72 -60
