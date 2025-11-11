Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 3.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.77% to Rs 224.01 croreNet profit of Paisalo Digital rose 3.25% to Rs 51.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.77% to Rs 224.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 187.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales224.01187.03 20 OPM %75.4277.80 -PBDT71.1868.18 4 PBT69.0067.14 3 NP51.5449.92 3
