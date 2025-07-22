Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dev IT gains on securing order from NICSI

Dev IT gains on securing order from NICSI

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) rose 4.50% to Rs 118.40 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1.29 crore from the National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI).

The order involves developing an integrated financial management system to manage various aspects of state finance. This includes pension and employee management, works accounts (PwD, PHeD, CAD), FVC, GIA bills, bank disbursement, core DE, treasuries, bill payments (GPO, CPO, PPO), salary and arrear bills, allowances, SNA-Sparsh, NPS/NSDL, and budget modules. The project also includes mobile app development.

The project is expected to take around 2 to 3 months to complete.

 

Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) is in the business of providing IT-enabled services.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 70.5% to Rs 1.22 crore on an 18.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 51.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

