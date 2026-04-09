Thursday, April 09, 2026 | 07:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DEVIT wins contract worth Rs 26 cr from NICSI

DEVIT wins contract worth Rs 26 cr from NICSI

Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

DEV Information Technology (DEVIT) has been awarded a significant work order from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI) on behalf of National Pharmacists Registration Tracking System of the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI)- statutory body of the Government of India .

The scope of the order includes for Design, Development, Integration, and Maintenance of Software/Applications/Platforms, along with Cybersecurity Services for the existing IT Infrastructure of Pharmacy Council of India (PCI)). The project also covers the design, development, and maintenance of web based software infrastructure/applications for the National Pharmacists Registration Tracking System of the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI).

The total value of the order is approximately Rs 26 crore.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bondada Engineering commissions solar power projects of 48.2 MWp in March

Bondada Engineering commissions solar power projects of 48.2 MWp in March

BHEL signs technology collaboration agreement with Korea-based E2S Company

BHEL signs technology collaboration agreement with Korea-based E2S Company

Rategain announces strategic partnership with Hotelogix

Rategain announces strategic partnership with Hotelogix

Antony Waste Handling Cell partners with Japan-based JFE Engineering Corporation

Antony Waste Handling Cell partners with Japan-based JFE Engineering Corporation

West Asia Conflict presents opportunity to accelerate structural reforms aimed at strengthening economic resilience

West Asia Conflict presents opportunity to accelerate structural reforms aimed at strengthening economic resilience

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIPL 2026, KKR vs LSG Pitch ReportDyson Hushjet Mini Cool Fan LaunchGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy Today2nd PUC Result 2026TCS Q4 ResultOnePlus Nord 6 LaunchOLA Share PricePersonal Finance