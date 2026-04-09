DEVIT wins contract worth Rs 26 cr from NICSI
DEV Information Technology (DEVIT) has been awarded a significant work order from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI) on behalf of National Pharmacists Registration Tracking System of the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI)- statutory body of the Government of India .
The scope of the order includes for Design, Development, Integration, and Maintenance of Software/Applications/Platforms, along with Cybersecurity Services for the existing IT Infrastructure of Pharmacy Council of India (PCI)). The project also covers the design, development, and maintenance of web based software infrastructure/applications for the National Pharmacists Registration Tracking System of the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI).
The total value of the order is approximately Rs 26 crore.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 7:16 PM IST