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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BHEL signs technology collaboration agreement with Korea-based E2S Company

BHEL signs technology collaboration agreement with Korea-based E2S Company

Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has signed a technology collaboration agreement (TCA) for excitation system for synchronous machines with Korea-based E2S Company.

This TCA would help BHEL to design, engineer, manufacture, install, commission, service, test, retrofit and sale of both static & brushless excitation systems in India and in overseas territories. The TCA would also enable BHEL to maintain its competitive edge and strengthen BHEL's capabilities to cater excitation system business for synchronous machines and contribute to the Government's 'Make in India' initiative.

 

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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