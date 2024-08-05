Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Devyani Intl records PAT of over Rs 22 crore in Q1; total store count rises to 1,836 outlets

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Devyani International has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.4 crore in Q1 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 1.6 crore in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations increased by 44% year-over-year to Rs 1,221.9 crore in the June24 quarter.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Total expenses rose by 46% to Rs 621.6 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Q1 FY24, due to higher raw material cost (up 53% YoY), higher employee benefits expense (up 50% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 44% YoY).
While EBITDA improved by 29% to Rs 223.4 crore, EBITDA margin declined by 220 basis points to 18.3% in Q1 FY25 as compared with the same period last year.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 30.5 crore, which is significantly higher as compared with the PBT of Rs 13 crore posted in Q1 FY24.
Devyani International said that it has opened 54 net new stores, taking the total store count to 1,836. It expects to open 250 275 new stores in FY25.

More From This Section

Sheela Foam Q1 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Barometers turn rangebound; PSU bank slide for 5th day

H. S. India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 58.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Devyani International consolidated net profit rises 156.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Ravi Jaipuria, non-executive chairman, Devyani International, said: We witnessed an improved performance for DIL in Q1, driven by seasonality and cost leverage from better ADS across our businesses. Our Thailand business also demonstrates growth with new store openings and a customer delight strategy.
We remain committed to expanding our store footprint and making our brands more accessible to our consumers. As announced earlier, we are on track to achieve a total store count of 2,000 stores within the current financial year.
We are also focused on enhancing various institutional businesses, including food courts and airport presence. We are delighted with the positive progress in Q1 and shall continue to be relentless in our plans for the upcoming quarters.
Devyani International (DIL), among the fastest growing Chain Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operators in the country, is the largest franchisee for Yum Brands (KFC & Pizza Hut) in India. The Company is also the sole franchisee for Costa Coffee Brand and stores in India. In addition, DIL caters to the South Indian vegetarian food lovers with Vaango, launched over a decade ago and is a prominent Brand in the Food Retail Business (FRB) category with its Food Courts. DIL has a strong presence across Airports in India where it serves a variety of F&B offerings.
The scrip fell 2.89% to currently trade at Rs 173 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: IND vs ROU TT pre-QF at 1:30 PM; 25m pistol final underway

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slumps 2,500 pts, Nifty tests 24,000; TaMo tumbles 7%, Tata Steel 5%

Woman falls into gorge in Maharashtra while taking selfie, video goes viral

LIVE: No coaching centre should be allowed to run unless they comply with safety norms, says SC

Parliament LIVE news updates: Government likely to table bill for amendments to Waqf Act today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon