Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 18.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.94% to Rs 848.18 croreNet profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 18.56% to Rs 237.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 200.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 848.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 713.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales848.18713.14 19 OPM %75.5875.77 -PBDT312.27263.35 19 PBT305.15257.24 19 NP237.28200.14 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content