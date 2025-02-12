Business Standard

Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit declines 88.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit declines 88.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales decline 26.94% to Rs 6.02 crore

Net profit of Dhoot Industrial Finance declined 88.63% to Rs 10.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 92.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 26.94% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales6.028.24 -27 OPM %-64.62-13.47 -PBDT20.77106.67 -81 PBT20.48106.53 -81 NP10.5392.62 -89

NCC Blue Water Products standalone net profit rises 3025.00% in the December 2024 quarter

GTN Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit rises 17.69% in the December 2024 quarter

Sensex, Nifty decline for 6th day; realty shares tumble

India's consumer price inflation at lowest since August 2024

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

